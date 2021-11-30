Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $87.90

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

