Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT at €71.50

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.50 ($81.25).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.64 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.24 ($58.23). The stock had a trading volume of 321,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.65 and a 200 day moving average of €59.67.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

