Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $68.58

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,555. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

