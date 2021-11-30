Brokers Issue Forecasts for TT Electronics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TT Electronics in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

