BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Cap of $183.71 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $183.71 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.