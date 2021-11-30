BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 45.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

