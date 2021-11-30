BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

