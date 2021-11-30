BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.