BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

