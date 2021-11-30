BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

