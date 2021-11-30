Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $72.58 million and approximately $55,186.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00423755 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,350.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

