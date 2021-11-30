Bytom Price Reaches $0.0498 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $80.68 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00366143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,716,592,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,787,444 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.