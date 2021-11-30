Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.25. Cadre shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

