Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

