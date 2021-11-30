California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CFNB stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

