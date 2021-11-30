California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 450,799 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 18,898,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 1,088,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 2,625,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

