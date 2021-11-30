California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ExOne worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ExOne by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExOne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExOne by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExOne by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

XONE has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

