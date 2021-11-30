California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 620 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NVE worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.15. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

