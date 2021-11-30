Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,797. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.09.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
