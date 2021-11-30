Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,797. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.09.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

