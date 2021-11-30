CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 107,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

