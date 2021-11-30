Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Cancom has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

