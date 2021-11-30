Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.17.

WEED stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.29. 1,542,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,976. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$13.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

