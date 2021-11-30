Capital One Financial Weighs in on EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.