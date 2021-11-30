Capital Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

VXF stock opened at $187.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

