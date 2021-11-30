CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Purchases $211,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

