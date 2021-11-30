Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 179,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,373. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.