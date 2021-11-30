Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Carvana stock opened at $291.97 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

