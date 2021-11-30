Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE CAS traded down C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.51. 165,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,502.92.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

