Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

