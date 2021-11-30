Cat Token (CAT) Price Up 58.6% Over Last Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $48,845.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cat Token has traded up 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

