Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

