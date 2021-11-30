Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0008 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $607,550.03 and approximately $684.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00235910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011532 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

