CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 440.5% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

