Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,141. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $10,209,000.

