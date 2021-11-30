Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 671.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,529,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

