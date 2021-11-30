CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 0.4%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 8,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

About CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

