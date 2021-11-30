ChainX Trading Down 8.2% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00005411 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $34.82 million and $2.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.