Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

INVE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

