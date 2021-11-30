Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Inotiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.02 million, a PE ratio of -131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

