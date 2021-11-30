Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,864 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Radiant Logistics worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

