Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

