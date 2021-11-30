Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.