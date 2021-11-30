Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $952,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.