Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $924,000 in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of HyreCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian Allan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

