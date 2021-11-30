Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $861,000 Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 229.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $838.02 million, a P/E ratio of -131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

