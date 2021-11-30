Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,523 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Apyx Medical worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APYX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $457.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

