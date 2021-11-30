Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $887,000 Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $402,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $616,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

