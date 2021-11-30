Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $51,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $131,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

