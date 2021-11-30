Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

